In the significant case of Jonathan Bevan v Ministry of Defence, the King’s Bench Division of the High Court deliberated on the responsibilities of the Ministry concerning noise exposure in military environments. Mr Bevan, a former soldier, sought damages, alleging that his significant hearing injuries, including tinnitus, stemmed from negligent exposure to excessive noise. The events leading to this case occurred between 2017 and 2020, during Mr Bevan's tenure with the Household Cavalry Regiment, where he operated Ajax armoured vehicles that produced dangerous noise levels. The Ministry of Defence acknowledged they had breached their duty by failing to limit Mr Bevan's noise exposure adequately, yet the main issue was proving a direct causal link between this exposure and his injuries, particularly tinnitus.

Medical expert testimonies were central to the case, examining various possible injury mechanisms. The experts largely focused on two diagnoses pertinent to Mr Bevan's complaints: classic Noise-Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL) and "acoustic shock". NIHL was primarily dismissed as Mr Bevan's audiograms did not show the typical signs associated with the condition, complicating the establishment of causation, a notoriously difficult task in military service contexts. As the case unfolded, Mr Bevan altered his legal narrative to centre on acoustic shock, a condition gaining momentum in medical discourse. However, expert testimonies revealed that Mr Bevan did not fulfill the necessary criteria for acoustic shock as outlined by the Grindleford Criteria, specifically noting the absence of a defined "acoustic incident" preceding his symptoms' emergence.

Confusion and inconsistency characterised Mr Bevan’s account of his symptom timeline, further complicating his claims. Despite experiencing considerable distress from his military service and subsequent health concerns, the court found that the connection between his hearing issues and alleged negligent exposure was weak. Evidence pointed towards a psychological aspect of his claims, suggesting a conversion disorder, clouding the attribution of his hearing problems to his service conditions. Judge Bird’s ruling concluded that while the MoD had clearly breached its duty regarding Mr Bevan’s noise exposure, the necessary legal standards to prove a connection between this exposure and his hearing injuries had not been met, resulting in the dismissal of Mr Bevan's claim.

This judgement underscores the ongoing difficulties in adjudicating military noise exposure claims, especially with conditions like tinnitus that straddle the realms of medical causation and psychological factors. Delivered remotely on May 14, 2025, this ruling serves as a vital reference for future similar cases, illustrating the complexities involved in establishing medical causation within military contexts.