HCR Law has welcomed employment lawyer Lee Gabbie as a Partner at their London headquarters. Lee brings with him a wealth of experience advising UK companies, individuals, and international businesses with UK operations on various employment law issues including contentious disputes, negotiations, and advisory work. His appointment aligns with the firm’s recent launch of the Employment Rights Act Hub, a vital resource aimed at guiding employers through the significant changes to employment legislation in the UK.

This new Hub features a comprehensive overview of the impending changes to employment law, detailed implementation roadmaps, and practical steps that businesses should take to stay compliant. With transformative measures being rolled out over the next two years, Lee emphasised the need for proactive measures, stating “While the changes will be introduced gradually over two years, businesses and individuals should start preparing themselves for the changes now so as not to get caught napping.”

Lee's exceptional legal expertise encompasses a broad spectrum of employment law topics, from restructures and redundancies to dismissals, pay disputes, whistleblowing, and flexible working arrangements. Furthermore, he is fluent in French and has made significant strides in Russian, showcasing his strong language abilities. He is also an accredited mediator with the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR).

Rachel Roberts, joint head of HCR Law’s Employment and Immigration Team, expressed her enthusiasm for Lee's addition to the firm, stating, “Lee’s substantial experience in employment law is a huge asset to the firm, along with his impressive language skills.” She continued, “We are delighted to welcome him as a Partner in the London office as we grow our strong Employment and Immigration team further.” Lee Gabbie's expertise will undoubtedly bolster HCR Law's reputation and service offerings in this evolving legal landscape.