Top 50 UK law firm HCR Law has started 2026 with a significant milestone by launching its latest office in Shrewsbury. This move expands the firm’s total office count to 13 across England and Wales, reinforcing its ambition to be a leading independent regional law firm. The new location reflects HCR Law’s commitment to meet growing client demands and enhance its local connections.

To celebrate the opening, HCR Law welcomes new partners Lynda Richards and Amy Morris, alongside associate Jake Moses, all of whom join from a respected Shropshire firm. The trio brings a wealth of expertise in private client services, specialising in estate and succession planning for high-net-worth individuals and business owners. Each member holds qualifications with the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, known globally for their excellent private client advice.

In addition to recruiting this experienced team, the Shrewsbury office will be home to Agriculture and Estates Partner Charlotte Nutting. Having joined HCR Law in May 2025, Charlotte is deeply connected to the region after working at various law firms throughout Shropshire and the West Midlands. Her impressive resume includes serving on the committee of the Shropshire Law Society and dedicating time to both Women in Property and the Agricultural Law Association.

Matt Hayes, HCR Law’s Agriculture and Estates Partner and project leader, expressed enthusiasm about the opening by stating, “This is an exciting way to start the new year. Shrewsbury has long been part of our strategic growth plan, and with strong client demand in the region, this move allows us to deepen our local connections and deliver exceptional service. We’re delighted to welcome Lynda, Amy, and Jake to HCR Law. I look forward to working alongside them, supporting our clients across Shropshire, from our new Shrewsbury office.”

The Shrewsbury office will provide comprehensive legal support and will accommodate team members from various departments, including Corporate, Family, Commercial, Restructuring and Insolvency, Employment, and Immigration. Notable partners such as Arpinder Dhillon, Jenny Staples, Victoria Fellows, and Hannah Nicholls are among those set to work from the new office, with plans to expand the team further in the coming months by bringing in additional leading legal professionals.

The launch comes on the heels of a year marked by significant growth for HCR Law, driven by strong client demand. The firm earned recognition in 2025 as one of the UK’s fastest-growing law firms over the previous decade and recently strengthened its footprint by merging with Leamington Spa-based Wright Hassall and opening a new office in East Anglia.

HCR Law’s Shrewsbury office is set to open its doors on 5 January, initially located at Princess House, The Square. Plans are currently underway to secure a permanent home for the office, with details to be announced shortly.