HCR Law has significantly strengthened its Real Estate team with the addition of Paul Alger as Partner in their expanding London office. Paul brings a wealth of expertise in high-value real estate investment transactions, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to delivering top-tier services in this field. Known for specialising in high-profile acquisitions and disposals of investment assets across the UK, Paul joins after the recent appointment of Cara Keen in the Norwich office, who also focuses on high-value commercial property deals.

Advising institutional investors and developers, Paul’s career highlights include pivotal roles in notable transactions such as leading the £600 million sale of two designer outlet centres, which includes one of the largest in the UK. He has also acted for a significant UK pension fund on the £90 million disposal of a London shopping centre and guided an institutional client through the real estate aspects of a £200 million property fund sale.

In addition to his investment expertise, Paul has extensive experience across the broader spectrum of real estate work, ranging from financings and re-financings to lettings and development projects. His recruitment signals ongoing growth within HCR’s commercial property team, which also included Robert Pyke’s appointment as Partner in October.

On his new role, Paul commented: “I’m really pleased to be joining HCR Law at such a dynamic time. The firm’s reputation for delivering high-quality, client-centred advice continues to grow in London. I’m looking forward to supporting clients with complex investment deals, helping them achieve their goals and playing a role in the firm’s next chapter of growth.” His arrival coincides with a notable national expansion for HCR, marked by their team relocating to WTW (Willis Towers Watson), 51 Lime Street, in the City of London, heightening their capability to meet increasing client demands.

Furthermore, HCR’s ambitious expansion continued in November with the acquisition of Wright Hassall, a law firm based in Leamington Spa, which brings the total number of HCR offices in England and Wales to 12, boasting over 1,000 staff and an approximate turnover of £112m. Philip Parkinson, Head of Real Estate at HCR Law, expressed enthusiasm about Paul’s joining, stating: “We’re thrilled to welcome Paul to the team. His experience in high-value investment work adds real strength to our offering as we continue to grow our real estate team in London, supporting our clients across London and nationally. With our growth continuing at pace, we’re well placed to support our clients.”