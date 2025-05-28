Gibson Dunn has announced the addition of Hayden Cameron as a partner in its London office, further strengthening its Real Estate Practice Group. His expertise includes advising on complex U.K. and European real estate transactions, particularly for private equity and sovereign wealth funds, with a focus on clients in the Middle East. Eric Feuerstein, Co-Chair of the Real Estate Practice Group, commented on Hayden's arrival, stating “Hayden advises on the most complicated U.K. and European real estate transactions, working with clients in private equity and sovereign wealth funds, especially in the Middle East where he previously worked. Hayden and Mark will bring added firepower to the London real estate team, and the global team looks forward to their arrival.”

This announcement comes on the heels of news regarding the arrival of Mark Manson-Bahr, also a partner in the Real Estate Practice Group in London. Gibson Dunn's Real Estate Practice Group is globally recognised for its excellence, having been named a 2024 Real Estate Group of the Year by Law360 and also earning the Chambers USA 2024 Group of the Year title for Real Estate: USA – Nationwide. Recently, the group has expanded with the addition of partners Mark Manson-Bahr in London and Krystyna Blakeslee in New York, along with the promotion of Sara Ghalandari and Prerna Soni to partner in San Francisco.

Hayden Cameron specialises in advising investors, developers, financiers, and owner/occupiers on a wide range of commercial real estate and infrastructure transactions. His clients consist of private equity fund managers and Middle East sovereign funds, for whom he offers guidance on establishing cross-border investment platforms, joint ventures, and co-investments concerning real estate assets and portfolios. He also provides counsel on direct and indirect acquisitions and disposals involving real estate assets. Recognised as a Recommended Lawyer in The Legal 500 United Kingdom 2025 for London Commercial Property: Investment, he is noted for his “notable cross-border capabilities.” Hayden holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Auckland in New Zealand.