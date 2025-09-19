The Harwell campus, which hosts over 250 research and technology firms employing more than 7,000 individuals, operates in diverse fields such as space, clean energy, life sciences, and computing. The implementation of smartgrid technologies is set to optimise network capacity, reduce costs for occupiers, and promote greater resilience and reliability for the campus ecosystem.

The pivotal role of Kingsley Napley and CMS involved addressing energy, real estate, and construction-related legal aspects of the project, set to unfold over the next 25 years. Their collaborative efforts focus on the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of essential components such as the smart “private wire” network, renewable energy generation facilities, and battery storage assets, while also navigating essential regulatory considerations for advancing the project.

The Kingsley Napley team, which is multi-disciplinary, was spearheaded by construction partner Peter Metcalfe, alongside Matthew Copeland and Ian Silverblatt, while CMS took the lead on the energy facets of the transaction with partner Matthew Brown, supported by James Wright and Megan Cunningham.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Karen Maher, General Counsel of Harwell stated "We are very pleased to have signed this transformative deal for Harwell Campus. We look forward to working closely with SNRG to deliver greener, more efficient, and cost-effective power to our campus community. Thanks to both Kingsley Napley and CMS who worked hard to complete this bespoke transaction for us.”

In response, Peter Metcalfe remarked "we would like to congratulate Harwell on closing the SmartGrid North transaction. It has been a great pleasure collaborating with our colleagues at CMS on this ground breaking energy transaction and we wish both Harwell and SNRG the very best of success, both during the construction phase and beyond." Meanwhile, Matthew Brown added "We are delighted to have, along with the team at Kingsley Napley, advised Harwell on this innovative project to provide the campus with the benefits of a scalable onsite smartgrid that integrates renewable generation and flexible assets. We wish Harwell and SNRG every success going forward with this pioneering initiative."