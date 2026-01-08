In a significant development for Harrogate Family Law, the firm has announced the appointment of Charlotte Davies, a highly experienced family lawyer, marking another milestone in its ongoing organic growth as the region's leading niche family law practice. Charlotte joins the Harrogate-based firm with an impressive seven years of post-qualification experience, having spent 11 years at Clarion, where she gained a strong reputation for advising clients on divorce cases that involve complex financial matters. Her work often focuses on high-net-worth individuals and the drafting of pre- and post-nuptial agreements.

Charlotte's addition to the team not only bolsters its senior expertise but also highlights Harrogate Family Law's commitment to responding to the increasing demand for specialist family law advice. The firm now boasts a legal team of 15, and a total staff of 19, making it the largest team of niche family law specialists in the Harrogate area.

In her own words, Charlotte said “Joining Harrogate Family Law is an exciting new chapter for me. I’m really looking forward to working in a niche family law practice where the focus is on quality, expertise and supporting clients through some of the most important decisions of their lives. The team’s reputation, values and approach strongly align with how I work, and I’m excited to be part of the firm’s continued growth while developing myself and my career further at Harrogate Family Law.”

Andrew Meehan, Managing Director and Solicitor at Harrogate Family Law, praised Charlotte's skills and experience, stating “Charlotte’s experience in complex divorce cases and pre-nups makes her a fantastic addition to our senior team. Her appointment is part of our continued organic growth, built carefully over time with the right people. As the largest specialist family law team in the Harrogate area, we remain committed to providing expert, thoughtful advice for business owners and families who value clarity, fairness and long-term planning.”

Charlotte's arrival further underscores Harrogate Family Law's ongoing commitment to sustainable growth while maintaining its focus on specialised expertise, exceptional client care, and a modern, collaborative approach to family law.