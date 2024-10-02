Harper James strengthens IP team with new hire

Harper James, a full-service business law firm designed to empower entrepreneurial businesses, has made a significant addition to its intellectual property team by hiring Gosia Evans as a Senior Contentious Intellectual Property Solicitor. Based in Cardiff, Gosia brings over 14 years of expertise in advising clients on all facets of intellectual property law and commercial dispute resolution.

Expertise in Intellectual Property Law

Gosia is recognized for her proficiency in developing intellectual property rights protection strategies and managing disputes across various rights, including trademarks, copyright, design rights, patents, database rights, trade secrets, and domain names. Before joining Harper James, she led the contentious intellectual property department at Geldards LLP, where she advised a diverse clientele, including private, public sector clients, and charities.

Growth of the IP Team

Gosia’s appointment follows a period of notable growth for Harper James’ intellectual property team. This expansion includes the recent arrivals of Ben Evans as Head of Trade Marks, Jill Bainbridge as Head of Intellectual Property, Corinne Day as Trade Mark Solicitor, Nichola O’Driscoll as Intellectual Property Solicitor, and Elizabeth Hickman as Contentious Intellectual Property Solicitor. With these additions, the team has more than doubled in size over the past year, aligning with the firm’s ambitious goal to double its revenue within the next three years.

Strengthening Presence in South Wales

With the establishment of a Cardiff office and Gosia’s recruitment, Harper James has further solidified its presence in South Wales. The firm operates on a fully remote basis, providing accessible legal advice to growing businesses while also catering to clients who prefer local advisors through an expanding roster of Wales-based lawyers across various practice areas, including commercial law, property litigation, and employee share schemes.

Commitment to Client-Centered Legal Services

Commenting on her new role, Gosia expressed her enthusiasm: “I am excited to join Harper James—a modern, dynamic firm that is experiencing significant growth. It has been evident from the start that clients are at the core of our mission, and the firm delivers top-notch advice from experienced lawyers to businesses at any stage of their lifecycle. This aligns perfectly with my values and vision for growth.”

She added, “Early strategic advice regarding Intellectual Property Rights is essential for growing businesses, as well as medium and large companies and established entrepreneurs. There are many excellent businesses in Wales that will greatly benefit from our full-service IP offering and competitive pricing structures tailored to local market needs.”

Recognition from Leadership

Jill Bainbridge, Partner and Head of Intellectual Property, stated, “We are thrilled that Gosia has chosen to join our growing intellectual property team. As a highly experienced IP specialist, she is ideally positioned to support our plans to expand our service offerings and enhance our footprint in South Wales. Her commercial mindset and pragmatic approach are highly valued by our clients.”

With Gosia Evans on board, Harper James is poised to continue its trajectory of growth while providing exceptional legal services tailored to the needs of businesses in South Wales and beyond.