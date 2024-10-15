Harper James expands M&A expertise

Harper James, a full-service commercial law firm committed to helping entrepreneurial businesses accelerate their growth, has appointed Lynne Rathbone as Corporate Partner, adding to its growing team of 15 corporate law experts. This strategic appointment aims to meet the increasing client demand for corporate law support and aligns with the firm’s ambitious goal of doubling its turnover over the next three years.

With two decades of experience, Lynne brings extensive knowledge in providing specialised advice across various corporate matters. Her expertise encompasses company acquisitions and disposals, private equity investment, strategic projects, succession planning, reorganisations, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and complex contracts.

Lynne has led several notable transactions, including advising shareholders of an international manufacturer on a £17 million cross-border sale, managing the acquisition of an energy company that involved a £4 million debt release, and restructuring a £40 million family-owned group with UK and overseas interests. Her experience also includes acting on the sale of a UK telecoms group to a PLC and advising on the division and sale of a care home group to two UK providers.

Expressing her enthusiasm for joining Harper James, Lynne said, “I am very pleased to have joined the corporate team at Harper James at such an interesting time. I look forward to working with a fantastic group of clients on a variety of corporate transactions, with the support of an incredible team. I'm excited to see Harper James and its clients continue to reach new heights in the future.”

Adam Kudryl, Chief Legal Officer and Head of Corporate at Harper James, commented on Lynne’s appointment, stating, “We’re happy to welcome Lynne onboard. It was clear from my first meeting with Lynne that she would make a great addition to our team. Her wealth of experience is another step in bolstering our corporate law expertise and will help us to further support our clients’ growth journeys.”

Lynne Rathbone’s addition to Harper James not only enhances the firm’s corporate capabilities but also positions it well to meet the evolving needs of its clients as they navigate complex corporate transactions.