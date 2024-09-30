Harper James Expands Commercial Property Development Team

These appointments come during a period of notable growth for Harper James, following the recent addition of Parmjit Gill as Head of Commercial Property and Senior Commercial Property Solicitors Alexander Curtis and Sarah Fecitt. The inclusion of Abdi and Michelle is aimed at enhancing legal support for clients involved in commercial property development and finance.

Expertise of the New Appointees

Abdi Ebrahimi brings extensive experience in acquisition and disposal strategies, specializing in option agreements, conditional contracts, overage agreements, and back-to-back deals. He is adept at conducting title investigations, evaluating rights, and helping clients navigate the risks inherent in commercial property development. Prior to joining Harper James, Abdi spent 16 years at Tinsdills Solicitors, where he rose from paralegal to legal and commercial director, ultimately leading the firm’s commercial property department in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Michelle Noble, with a career spanning 17 years, has a wealth of experience across various commercial property matters, including acquisitions, disposals, portfolio management, and business tenancies. Her expertise extends to mixed-use developments and complex commercial property finance transactions. Before her appointment, Michelle worked at a top 30 law firm in London, where she focused on large-scale lending transactions for residential and commercial projects.

Commitment to Client Success

Expressing his enthusiasm for joining Harper James, Abdi said, “From my first meeting, it was evident that the firm’s culture, client base, and ambition set it apart. Being part of such a well-resourced and knowledgeable team will allow me to assist clients in capitalising on opportunities within the commercial property market.”

Parmjit Gill, Head of Commercial Property, added, “We are thrilled to welcome Abdi and Michelle, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of our commercial property services. Their expertise will enhance our team’s capabilities, enabling us to better meet our clients’ increasing needs for legal support in this domain, particularly in the development sector.”

Future Growth Plans

The appointments of Abdi and Michelle align with Harper James’ broader growth strategy, as the firm aims to double its turnover over the next three years. This expansion underscores the firm’s commitment to providing exceptional service and expertise in commercial property law, ultimately benefiting its clients and stakeholders.