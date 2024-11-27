Harper James celebrates revenue growth, expansion in 2024

This impressive performance brings its average revenue growth over the past three years to 33%, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 400% since the firm’s inception. Looking ahead, Harper James is on track to reach its goal of £27 million by 2028.

Founded in 2014 by Toby Harper, the firm has become a leader in providing accessible legal services tailored to growth-focused businesses. Designed with a unique business model of senior remote-working lawyers, Harper James offers flexible service and subscription plans that have now supported over 5,000 clients. With 2024 marking its tenth anniversary, the firm continues to push the boundaries of the legal industry while championing innovation and efficiency in its approach.

“Our success is built on our ability to think differently,” said Toby Harper, Founder and CEO. “From day one, we’ve focused on delivering high-quality legal services through a model that is built for flexibility and scalability. Our growth trajectory is a testament to the value we’re providing to our clients, and we’re excited for the future.”

Strategic Rebranding and Client-Centric Services

In September 2024, Harper James launched a rebrand of its service and subscription plans to better reflect the value it offers clients at every stage of their business journey. One of its standout offerings, the Enable plan, has now gained over 1,000 subscribers, primarily from startups and smaller businesses. The plan offers a 50% discount on standard rates, demonstrating Harper James’ commitment to making top-tier legal services more accessible.

“Supporting the growth of startups is at the core of what we do,” Harper added. “We understand the challenges these businesses face, and our subscription model is specifically designed to be a cost-effective solution to their legal needs.”

Expansion and New Talent

As the firm grows, so too does its team. Over the past year, Harper James has expanded its workforce by 25%, bringing its total headcount to more than 140 professionals. This expansion comes as part of a broader strategy to meet increasing client demand and enhance its service offering in key areas such as Corporate, Commercial, and Intellectual Property. The firm has also strengthened its presence across England and Wales with new office space in Cardiff.

Additionally, Harper James has appointed several new members to its leadership team, including Craig Mellon as Chief Technology Officer, Adam Kudryl as Chief Legal Officer, and Sarah Gunton as Chief Quality and Compliance Officer. These appointments reflect the firm’s growing capabilities and its commitment to strategic leadership as it continues its expansion.

“We’ve built a leadership team that brings expertise from various fields to support our vision,” said Harper. “These additions will help us scale and ensure we continue to provide the high-quality service our clients expect.”

Technology-Driven Transformation

One of the key areas where Harper James is driving innovation is through technology. The firm has secured a Knowledge Transfer Partnership with Aston University, funded by Innovate UK, to develop an AI-enabled Intelligent Legal Service Platform. This cutting-edge technology is designed to streamline processes and workflows, enhancing client experience and boosting internal efficiencies.

“We’re proud to be at the forefront of technology in the legal sector,” said Toby Harper. “The new platform will revolutionise the way we deliver services, making legal processes more efficient and providing better value to our clients.”

Award-Winning Culture

Harper James’ commitment to its people is another cornerstone of its success. The firm was awarded the WM People Top Employer Award for Best SME in 2024, recognising its flexible working environment and dedication to retaining a strong, positive culture as the firm grows.

“We believe in empowering our team to be the best they can be, and we’ve seen the results,” said Helle Asquith, Chief Marketing and Client Experience Officer. “Our culture of flexibility and growth allows our people to thrive, which ultimately benefits our clients.”

Supporting Entrepreneurship

Further showcasing its commitment to supporting innovation, Harper James sponsored the 2024 Foundervine’s Founderfest event and Future Awards, which champion innovative entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds. This reflects the firm’s ongoing effort to engage with and support the wider entrepreneurial community.

Industry Recognition

Harper James has been recognised in various industry awards this year, including being shortlisted for the Growing Business Awards and earning a spot on the UK Fast Growth 50. These accolades underscore the firm’s success and growing reputation in the legal sector.

“We’re proud to be recognised for our achievements, but our focus will always remain on our clients and our people,” said Toby Harper. “We believe in creating long-term value through sustainable growth, and we’re excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Harper James’ strong growth in 2024 is a testament to its unique business model, its focus on providing accessible legal services, and its commitment to innovation and technology. With strategic expansion, a focus on client satisfaction, and an award-winning culture, the firm is well-positioned for continued success as it looks toward its ambitious future goals.

