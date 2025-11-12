Harper James, a national law firm dedicated to supporting the growth of entrepreneurial small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UK, has closed out its most recent fiscal year with a remarkable 25% revenue increase, achieving £15.2 million. This growth underlines the firm's mission to deliver high-quality and accessible legal services that cater to the needs of businesses as they scale. According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), SMEs employ more than half of the UK's workforce, highlighting the importance of tailored legal support in this sector.

This year has seen a series of significant milestones for Harper James. Notably, the firm has been recognised as a top-tier provider in the latest Chambers & Partners guide for SME legal services, an achievement garnered on its first entry into the rankings. Additionally, the firm has attracted growth investment from LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group, which will support the expansion of the team and the development of its technology and services.

Further, Harper James is collaborating with Aston University through an Innovate UK-backed Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP). This collaboration aims to introduce artificial intelligence tools designed to enhance client experience and streamline internal processes. Now employing a team of over 150 people, the firm has supported more than 7,000 businesses at various stages of their growth, demonstrating its commitment to fostering entrepreneurial success across the UK.

As the firm continues to build on its momentum, the legal landscape for SMEs looks increasingly optimistic with Harper James at the forefront of providing essential services tailored to the needs of growing businesses.