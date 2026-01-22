In a strategic move to enhance its Private Wealth practice, Harneys has appointed Esmond Brown as a partner in its Cayman Islands office, effective 5 January 2026. Esmond’s expertise is centred on advising international high-net-worth individuals and families on wealth planning, and he also assists trustees and private banks with the establishment, restructuring, administration, and succession planning of trusts. His skills extend to matters concerning Wills, Probate, and estate planning, making him a multifaceted asset to the firm. Additionally, he manages contentious trust and private client applications in the Cayman Court, showcasing his diverse legal capabilities.

Prior to joining Harneys, Esmond was a partner at another prominent offshore law firm in the Cayman Islands, where he honed his expertise in private client and trusts law. His arrival at Harneys aligns with a period of growth for the firm, which has seen a wave of partner hires since the third quarter of 2025. This includes other notable appointments such as Ilona Groark, Ben McCosker, and Wei Lee Lim in the Asia-based Disputes Resolution team, and Stéphane Karolczuk within the Luxembourg Funds & Asset Management and Regulatory practices based in Hong Kong.

Henry Mander, Global Head of Private Wealth, expressed the firm’s enthusiasm for Esmond’s arrival, stating “We are delighted to welcome Esmond to our team. His expertise and extensive experience will further enhance our ability to serve clients, not only across the Americas region, but also globally. His dedication to excellence and his client-focussed approach align perfectly with our commitment to providing innovative and pragmatic advice.”

Harneys’ Private Wealth team is renowned for delivering comprehensive advisory services to professional trustees, high-net-worth individuals and their families, financial institutions, and charities. They pride themselves on offering personal, commercially sensitive, and pragmatic advice, working in close collaboration with clients’ onshore tax and legal advisors. The team’s commitment ensures that the offshore elements of structures remain suitably flexible, adapting to the evolving needs of their clientele.