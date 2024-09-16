Harneys partner hire bolsters London banking & finance practice

Harneys announced the appointment of James Kinsley as a partner in its London Banking & Finance group. Kinsley brings significant expertise in handling high-profile transactions for major financial and private equity institutions, having worked in top firms across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. His global perspective and industry knowledge are expected to enhance the firm’s cross-jurisdictional capabilities and expand its reach.

Paul Sephton, Global Head of Banking & Finance at Harneys, highlighted that Kinsley’s expertise would further improve the firm’s client services across the EMEA region.

This hire follows Harneys' recent growth in its London office, which has seen the addition of partner John O’Driscoll and Counsel Paul Goss, alongside relocations of other team members from Luxembourg and the BVI.