Harneys has made a significant move to strengthen its Banking & Finance practice with the appointment of Katrina Edge as a partner and head of the practice in Jersey. Bringing over twenty years of experience, Katrina has a rich background in advising a range of local and international financial institutions, investors, and borrowers on complex cross-border financing and corporate transactions. Her areas of expertise include real estate finance, fund finance, leveraged and acquisition finance, structured finance, and non-contentious restructuring and insolvency. Additionally, she possesses extensive knowledge in helping clients establish real estate holding structures and in the acquisition and disposal of such assets.

Before joining Harneys, Katrina served another offshore law firm in Jersey for over two decades, where she held the position of Global Head of Banking & Finance. Nicola Roberts, Jersey Managing Partner at Harneys, expressed her enthusiasm about the new appointment, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Katrina to Harneys. Her exceptional track record and experience advising on complex cross-border financing transactions make her a tremendous asset to the Jersey team." With her onboarding, Katrina is expected to enhance the firm's offerings and provide superior services across various banking and finance matters.

Katrina's hire comes on the heels of Harneys' notable expansion with the opening of its Jersey office in July 2025, which marked a key milestone in the firm's global growth. The Jersey team is equipped to deliver a comprehensive array of legal services, including litigation & insolvency, restructuring, regulatory, corporate, banking & finance, as well as trusts & private wealth.

The Banking & Finance practice group at Harneys boasts decades of experience and expertise in offshore credit and security legal issues pertaining to debt finance, encompassing aspects like loan finance, debt issuance, lease financing, shariah-compliant finance, distressed debt, and enforcement of security and derivatives. With this strategic addition to the team, the firm is poised to further establish itself as a leading player in the Jersey market.