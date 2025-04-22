Harneys enhances practice with new partner

David brings a wealth of blockchain-based expertise from extensive experience across multiple jurisdictions, including being a leading protagonist in the British Virgin Islands during the adoption of the VASP legislation. He has advised on a significant number of token offerings, DAO structures, platform launches, trading operations, and other crypto projects. He has represented clients across the Web3 sector, ranging from founder-led start-ups to large institutions, including clients from both the decentralised and traditional finance sectors.

Philip Graham, Global Head of Digital Assets & Blockchain at Harneys, commented “We are delighted to welcome David to a leadership position in our global team. He brings a wealth of experience and a results-driven approach that will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to continue to support clients across the Americas region and far beyond. His comprehensive understanding of blockchain technology, web3, crypto, and digital assets, combined with his corporate structuring expertise, make him an invaluable asset to our team and client offering."

In the constantly evolving world of blockchain technology, web3, crypto, and digital assets, Harneys has stood at the forefront for a decade, offering expert guidance on contentious and non-contentious matters in all of its offices. The firm’s digital assets and blockchain experts span various practices, including banking and finance, corporate, investment funds, and litigation.