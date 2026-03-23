Harneys has made a significant move to bolster its Dubai office by appointing Sabrina Devenish as a partner in its Litigation & Insolvency practice. With over ten years of expertise in cross-border litigation, Sabrina brings a wealth of knowledge in handling complex and high-profile disputes. Her primary focus areas include shareholder disputes, private wealth issues, and cases involving family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals across various sectors.

Before joining Harneys, Sabrina played a vital role in the International Dispute Resolution practices of two prominent law firms in the Middle East. During her tenure, she concentrated her efforts on the firm's offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh, enhancing her skill set and experience in navigating the intricacies of regional legal challenges.

Ian Mann, the Dubai Managing Partner at Harneys, expressed his enthusiasm about the new addition. He stated, “We are delighted to welcome Sabrina to our Dubai team. Her extensive experience handling complex, high-profile disputes for both private and sovereign clients, combined with her unique commercial perspective gained from her earlier career at a private equity firm, makes her an invaluable addition to our offering. Sabrina’s deep expertise in shareholder disputes and private wealth matters will significantly enhance our ability to serve our clients across the Middle East.”

Sabrina's arrival coincides with Harneys’ broader strategic ambitions following the launch of its Dubai office in December 2025. This move marks a crucial phase in the firm’s global expansion, enabling it to serve clients better in a rapidly evolving legal landscape. Additionally, it follows a series of partner appointments, including Ilona Groark, Ben McCosker, and Wei Lee Lim, to further strengthen the firm's growing Dispute Resolution team.

For decades, Harneys has led the development of offshore jurisprudence, becoming involved in numerous high-profile global disputes that have both won significant victories for clients and contributed to shaping legal precedents. Amid ongoing regional uncertainties, the firm remains committed to supporting its clients and colleagues throughout the Middle East during these challenging times, reflecting a deep sense of responsibility toward the community.