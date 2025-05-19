Harneys, a leading legal firm, acted as BVI legal counsel to Rob Couhig in the successful acquisition of Reading Football Club, a prominent football club in England established in 1871. The deal also encompassed the purchase of the club's home ground, the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Reading FC, currently competing in League One, narrowly missed out on a play-off spot in the 2024-2025 season, highlighting the club's ongoing aspirations for success.

The Harneys team was led by Partner George Weston, supported by Counsel James Kitching. Additionally, BVI Managing Partner Tanya Cassie-Parker provided advice on bridge financing, while Kitson Boyce handled the UK law aspects of the transaction. George expressed the firm's satisfaction with the deal, stating "We are delighted to have assisted Rob Couhig and his team on the acquisition of Reading Football Club. This deal was very much in the public eye and had a number of challenging aspects, including the need to meet tight deadlines imposed by the English Football League. The acquisition will help ensure the survival of a football club which is more than 150 years old. We know that Rob and his team have exciting plans to revitalise both the club and its stadium."

Rob Couhig also praised Harneys for their role in the acquisition, saying "I want to thank George and his team for their counsel and expertise throughout. Their guidance on due diligence and structuring was instrumental in getting this deal done. The team’s professionalism and responsiveness were highly impressive." Harneys’ Corporate team boasts extensive experience in managing complex cross-border transactions involving corporate vehicles from the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Luxembourg, and Cyprus. Their successful track record includes high-profile private equity transactions, landmark IPOs, and various public and private M&A activities, reinforcing their position as leaders in handling intricate legal matters in the football industry and beyond.