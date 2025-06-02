Harbottle & Lewis has announced a record income of £53.8m for the financial year 2024/25. The results showcase a 13.3% increase in income over the last two years and a remarkable 91.8% growth over the past eight years, marking the highest income in the firm’s 70-year history. This fiscal year also marks the first full financial year since the firm shifted its year end to match the tax year due to HMRC's basis period reform. Co-managing partner Charlie Leveque expressed satisfaction with the company's performance, stating “We are very pleased with how the firm has performed over the last financial year, reflected in these strong results which underscore the strength of the relationships we have built with our clients and the trust they continue to have in us.” He added that the firm has made significant progress in refining its strategy, enhancing its international presence, investing in efficiencies through technology, and maintaining a strong focus on key sectors, reinforcing their belief in a promising future for the firm.