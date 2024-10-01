Hanning becomes first cilex lawyer appointed a recorder

Nick Hanning has become the first CILEX Lawyer to be appointed as a Recorder, a significant milestone that highlights the evolving landscape of judicial appointments in the UK legal system. Hanning has been deployed to the South Eastern Circuit, where he will serve in the Family Court.

This historic appointment comes just a year after the government amended the law to allow suitably qualified CILEX Lawyers to apply for senior judicial positions, including Recorders and Upper Tribunal judges, expanding opportunities that were previously limited to those who qualified through traditional solicitor or barrister routes. Nick Hanning has held the role of Deputy District Judge since 2020.

Reflecting on his appointment, Hanning stated, “A key part of being a judge is about listening to and evaluating evidence and applying the law to the facts as you find them to be; it is not about how you qualified. CILEX Lawyers develop these skills as much as solicitors and barristers do, and I would strongly encourage others to look at how a judicial role can help advance them and their careers.” He emphasised the importance of CILEX Lawyers gaining confidence and pursuing judicial roles, similar to their representation in partnership positions within law firms.

Professor Chris Bones, Chair of CILEX, expressed his congratulations to Hanning, highlighting that this appointment is a major landmark achieved purely on merit. “Increasing the diversity of professional background and perspective on the bench is one of the reasons the government changed the law last year,” he noted. “Nick’s appointment also demonstrates another important step forward for CILEX in achieving equality of opportunity for our members.”

Hanning encourages fellow CILEX Lawyers considering judicial appointments to gain a varied background and relevant experience, citing his own diverse career path as a strength. “There are plenty of opportunities out there in the profession to gain experience beyond the confines of practice,” he added.

Nick Hanning is an accomplished practitioner with expertise in employment, discrimination, and occupational health law. He notably acted for the claimant in the landmark case Majrowski v Guy’s and St Thomas’s NHS Trust, which established the principle of vicarious liability for employers under the Protection from Harassment Act 1997.

In addition to being one of the first chartered legal executives to become a partner, Hanning co-founded the Poole firm Reynolds Williams in 2000. He has served on various boards, including the CILEX Council, and has been a dedicated advocate for pro bono work, chairing the South West Legal Support Trust for many years and serving on the CILEx Pro Bono Trust.

Hanning's appointment marks a pivotal moment for CILEX and the legal profession, showcasing the qualifications and competencies of CILEX Lawyers in senior judicial roles and paving the way for future advancements in the field.