Hannes Snellman launches refreshed brand

"The inspiration for the rebranding came from within, from how our people see Hannes Snellman. We wanted our brand to reflect our strategic goals and our role as a valued peer in the international top law firm community. In addition to our own employees, our clients and law students provided valuable insights during the process. Now our external look is aligned with who we are on the inside" says Riikka Rannikko, Managing Partner.

The firm's upcoming Managing Partner, Anna-Maria Tamminen, expressed enthusiasm for the new brand direction. "I am thrilled to start my term as MP under the refreshed brand and look forward to wearing our new colours with pride" she says.

Hannes Snellman emphasises its commitment to providing world-class advice to clients while offering exceptional career opportunities to its employees. The firm prides itself on making the smartest decisions in the most complex and demanding situations, always focusing on what matters most. With a team of 300 outstanding professionals, Hannes Snellman continues to foster an empowering and collaborative work environment. The rebranding is a step towards reinforcing its identity as a visionary, dedicated, and human organisation.