Hanne & Co Solicitors expands family law practice

This move reflects the firm’s commitment to meeting the diverse legal needs of today’s families and positions Hanne & Co as a leader in this evolving area of law.

The Modern Families Team brings a wealth of international expertise in modern family law, including surrogacy, adoption, co-parenting agreements, same-sex parenting, trans parents and children, donor-conceived families, and other modern family structures. With the growing complexity of family dynamics, this team will provide tailored legal support to clients navigating these unique and sensitive matters.

“We are thrilled to welcome this talented and dynamic group of professionals to the firm,” said Mary Stewart, Managing Partner at Hanne & Co Solicitors. “Modern families law is a rapidly growing field and these individuals are already at the forefront of this important legal practice, supporting individuals and their children to have their families recognised. For Hanne & Co, this expansion allows us to offer a broader range of services to clients who require specialised legal expertise. Their modern approach and deep expertise perfectly align with our commitment to delivering innovative and client-focused legal services. We are proud to be able to support families of all kinds with the high-quality advice Hanne & Co is known for.”

With this addition, Hanne & Co, who has a long-standing reputation for excellence in family law and a deep-rooted commitment to supporting all family structures, continues to expand its Family Law Department. The new team will provide expert advice on legal issues such as parental orders, donor agreements, surrogacy arrangements, and more. This is in addition to their existing expertise in complex financial and children disputes arising out of relationship breakdown.