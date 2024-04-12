Hannaford Turner expands maritime litigation team with key partnerships

Mike Lax brings over four decades of experience in the London shipping market, earning acclaim as one of the city's premier shipping lawyers. With a wealth of expertise in international trade disputes, charterparty disputes, cargo claims, marine insurance, and more, Lax has a proven track record of success in navigating complex maritime legal matters. His recent work includes arbitration proceedings concerning ship repairs and shipbuilding contract cancellations, further solidifying his reputation as a leading authority in the field.

Stuart Dench, with over 25 years of experience, is a seasoned professional in shipping and commodity issues. Representing a diverse clientele including shipowners, charterers, commodity traders, and insurers, Dench has handled a wide array of dry shipping disputes. His extensive arbitration experience, coupled with his involvement in high-profile English court proceedings, underscores his ability to deliver effective legal solutions. Notably, Dench has been involved in significant cases addressing force majeure provisions, demonstrating his expertise in navigating complex legal challenges.

The addition of Mike Lax and Stuart Dench reunites them with former colleague Robert Pollock-Hill, enhancing Hannaford Turner's maritime litigation team with a formidable lineup of legal talent. Their arrival signifies a significant expansion of the firm's maritime dispute resolution capabilities, reflecting its commitment to providing comprehensive legal services to clients in the shipping industry.

Hannaford Turner LLP continues to strengthen its position as a leading player in maritime law, leveraging the collective experience and expertise of its newly bolstered team. With a focus on delivering exceptional client service and innovative legal solutions, the firm is poised to meet the evolving needs of its clients in an increasingly complex maritime landscape.