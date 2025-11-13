In a significant move highlighting its ambitious growth strategy, London law firm Hamlins has acquired the corporate team from Maddox Legal. This acquisition sees Joss Alcraft, co-founder of Maddox, leading the team into Hamlins, aiming to bolster the firm’s corporate practice. Alcraft joins associate Sacha Withey in providing support to their current client base that includes SMEs, start-ups, and global agencies across creative and professional services sectors.

The timing of the acquisition is marked by the recent passing of Maddox Legal's co-founder Mark Archer. Hamlins’ managing partner Matthew Pryke expressed, “Mark’s passing is incredibly sad for all who knew him and we send our heartfelt condolences to Mark’s family, alongside Joss and everyone at Maddox Legal, during this difficult time.” Despite this profound loss, the move reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to growth and expertise.

Last year, Hamlins made a similar strategic acquisition by bringing in the boutique practice Swan Turton, which significantly boosted its media and tech capabilities. Hamlins is not only known for its strength in these areas but also has established a solid reputation in sectors such as sports, real estate, retail, and leisure. The firm gained notable recognition for its role in high-profile litigation cases, including the Unlawful Information Gathering against News Group Newspapers and Associated Newspapers.

Pryke further noted, “We welcome Joss and Sacha into the Hamlins family, and we are excited to continue to deliver on our five-year plan for growth.” The firm is reportedly eyeing additional strategic acquisitions that will enhance its core competencies and uphold its cultural values.

Alcraft expressed enthusiasm about the transition, stating, “I am delighted to join such a dynamic and well-regarded firm, and I look forward to contributing to Hamlins' continued success and helping it deliver on its ambitious growth plans.” He acknowledged the extensive expertise within Hamlins, signifying that this would allow both him and his team to provide an unmatched service to their clients. With its focus on expanding expertise in existing areas, Hamlins is poised to continue delivering exceptional legal services and sustaining its trajectory of growth in the competitive legal landscape.