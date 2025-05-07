Hall Brown London is experiencing growth with significant new partner Priya Palanivel joining its team in London

Hall Brown Family Law is making waves in London with its recent appointment of Priya Palanivel as Partner and joint Head of the capital office. This move comes in the wake of a remarkable 12-month period where the London team has achieved a one-third increase in fee income due to a surge in caseloads. Izzy Walsh, a Partner at Hall Brown who has been leading operations since the firm's launch in London in 2019, expressed the significance of this hire, noting "the very fact Hall Brown was able to attract individuals of Ms Palanivel's calibre was testimony to the team's continuing progress."

Walsh elaborated on the firm's strategy, stating, "When we launched in London, we understood the strength of the competition that we would be up against." The firm aimed to excel through exemplary service to attract both top-tier lawyers and clients. Walsh acknowledged Ms Palanivel’s importance, saying, "In that sense, Priya's arrival is an example of why the London team deserves great credit for having made such significant in-roads in a short space of time."

With her extensive experience in handling complex cases, Palanivel's addition is expected to bolster Hall Brown’s non-court dispute resolution team. Walsh highlighted her "h hugely experienced individual whose reputation has been founded on her ability to deal with some very complex cases."

Palanivel, who qualified in 2005, has previously thrived in a boutique family law firm environment similar to Hall Brown. Recognised as an "exceptional...stand-out lawyer" by the prestigious Legal 500, she is well-versed in cases with international elements or complex assets. Beyond litigation, she is a qualified mediator and serves on the Standards Committee of Resolution, further enhancing Hall Brown’s reputation.

As the 12th member of the London team, Palanivel joins a firm that has secured its status in the family law elite, as reflected by its rankings in Legal 500, Chambers and Partners, eprivateclient, and the Times Best 250 Law firms classifications. This growth reflects Hall Brown's solid position, as it anticipates a record turnover driven by increasing workloads not only in London but also across its other offices in Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, and Sheffield.