Hall & Wilcox appoints seven new partners as part of a record 60 senior promotions

Outgoing Managing Partner Tony Macvean, who finishes his 17-year term in the role on 30 June, highlighted that the 60 promotions underscored the firm’s focus on delivering value for clients and developing and rewarding its people.

"Client service and experience is our highest priority. This is the largest number of promotions we’ve ever had. This is a testament to our continued national growth, backed by our strong relationships with clients and the great experience we provide them," Macvean said.

Macvean also noted that the appointment of the new partners meant the firm had achieved its target of minimum 40% female representation in the partnership by 2025.

As of 1 July, the firm will have approximately 1,150 people, including 145 partners, spread across eight offices. These promotions are in addition to the nearly 30 lateral partners and senior lawyers appointed over the past year. This included Brisbane-based boutique specialist investment funds firm McMahon Clarke joining Hall & Wilcox in November last year.

Chief Executive Partner-elect Graydon Dowd expressed optimism about the future.

"These appointments reflect the strength and growth of our national commercial and insurance practices, particularly in our growing markets. I congratulate our new partners, all of whom are very impressive practitioners who live the firm’s values," Dowd stated.

Get to Know the New Partners and Senior Lawyers

New Partners

Melinda Andrew – An experienced defendant insurance litigator managing CTP personal injury claims in NSW. Based in Newcastle.

– An experienced defendant insurance litigator managing CTP personal injury claims in NSW. Based in Newcastle. Erin Brown – Specialises in succession planning and corporate law for privately held businesses, high-net-worth individuals, and family groups. Based in Newcastle.

– Specialises in succession planning and corporate law for privately held businesses, high-net-worth individuals, and family groups. Based in Newcastle. Angie Gimisis – An insurance recovery litigator with trial experience in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia. Based in Perth.

– An insurance recovery litigator with trial experience in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia. Based in Perth. Seun Idowu – Specialises in insurance litigation and health law across NSW and ACT. Based in Sydney.

– Specialises in insurance litigation and health law across NSW and ACT. Based in Sydney. Clare Kerley – An employment and safety law specialist handling workplace, industrial relations, HR, and work health safety matters. Based in Sydney.

– An employment and safety law specialist handling workplace, industrial relations, HR, and work health safety matters. Based in Sydney. Tina Lung – An insurance litigator specialising in personal injury claims for insurers and self-insured corporates. Based in Sydney.

– An insurance litigator specialising in personal injury claims for insurers and self-insured corporates. Based in Sydney. Hannah Peddie – Focuses on liability claims and risk in Queensland. Based in Brisbane.

New Special Counsel

Ben Clarke (Perth)

Bianca McCormack (Melbourne)

Candice Carrasco (Melbourne)

Courtney Daunt (Brisbane)

Ella Simmons (Melbourne)

Hilary Lee (Sydney)

Holly Turner (Sydney)

Laura D'Amico (Adelaide)

Megan Cramp (Perth)

Melissa Plavsic (Melbourne)

Mona Sukkar (Melbourne)

Nhu-Thuy Dinh (Melbourne)

Nicholas Simpson (Sydney)

Peta Rapson (Perth)

Rachel Morgan (Sydney)

Stacey Marino (Perth)

Todd Bromwich (Sydney)

New Senior Associates

Anna Prentice (Perth)

Bonnie Wynne (Sydney)

Bradley White (Melbourne)

Bryanna Ross (Perth)

Chalani Sundquist (Perth)

Christopher Macmillan (Newcastle)

Claire Bourke (Perth)

Eleanor Hall (Melbourne)

Gus Hu (Brisbane)

Harvey Duckett (Melbourne)

Holly Gretton (Perth)

Jemima Whiteman (Brisbane)

Jennifer Andrews (Newcastle)

Jordon Lee (Melbourne)

Katelyn Cant (Newcastle)

Kirralee Pavy (Perth)

Matthew Capannolo (Melbourne)

Matt Dolan (Brisbane)

Matthew Hafer (Adelaide)

Michael Maconochie (Brisbane)

Mikaela Bensley (Newcastle)

Robert Porter (Brisbane)

Sarah Wade (Melbourne)

Sheldon Fu (Melbourne)

Tammy Tang (Brisbane)

Tess Ramadge (Melbourne)

Tia Cooper (Melbourne)

Senior Corporate Services Promotions