Hall & Wilcox is pleased to announce the appointment of Nigel Clark as its Global Relations Consultant, based in London. With a robust background in cross-border legal relationships, Nigel previously spearheaded MinterEllison’s international referrals strategy from major cities such as London, Beijing, and Hong Kong. He has spent over two decades cultivating these critical connections within the legal sector. More recently, Nigel co-founded Peregrine Law, which was sold to Nexa in 2020, where he also served as CEO for four years and remains a non-executive director. His experience extends across several public and private boards in both Australia and the UK.

In his new role, Nigel will support Hall & Wilcox’s International strategy, aimed at strengthening connections with overseas law firms. Hall & Wilcox’s Chief Executive Partner Graydon Dowd noted that Nigel’s appointment is indicative of the firm’s commitment to international growth. “Hall & Wilcox is focused on providing a seamless global service to our Australian-based clients, as well as to prospective overseas-based clients looking to do business in Australia,” he remarked.

Moreover, Dowd believes Nigel will help facilitate “targeted, high-value relationships with firms and influencers in key markets,” which will enhance client experiences and bolster the firm's position in inbound cross-border matters. Oliver Jankowsky, the Head of Hall & Wilcox’s International Practice, expressed enthusiasm about Nigel's contributions to their global engagement strategy. “We’re excited to have Nigel on board and look forward to the momentum he’ll bring to our global engagement strategy,” Jankowsky stated.

Following his appointment, Nigel shared his admiration for Hall & Wilcox’s strategy and vision. “I’ve been an admirer of Hall & Wilcox’s strategy, ambitions and progress over some years now,” he said, reflecting on his recent interactions with Graydon, Oliver, and Chris Brown, the firm's head of UK practice. He added, “I think we’re a good fit and see the world and the opportunities in a similar way. I’m excited to get started with Hall & Wilcox.”