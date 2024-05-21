Hall & Wilcox advises Tobii Dynavox on strategic acquisition

This strategic move positions Tobii Dynavox to strengthen its presence in the robust assistive communication markets of Australia and New Zealand.

Tobii Dynavox, renowned for its innovative communication solutions—including apps, speech-generating devices, and eye trackers—aims to empower individuals with disabilities to communicate effectively and live independently. The acquisition, valued at approximately $13 million, involves the purchase of 100% of the assets from Link Assistive and shares of a New Zealand company owned by the same vendors. This deal enhances Tobii Dynavox’s market reach and capitalises on significant opportunities in the region.

Partner Oliver Jankowsky led the Hall & Wilcox team, providing comprehensive legal support throughout the transaction. The team’s expertise included strategic advice on acquisition structuring, regulatory guidance, and meticulous due diligence across corporate, commercial, employment, tax, and property domains.

Key team members included:

Corporate and Commercial: Lawyers Brooke Lynskey and Anne Utecht

Employment: Partner Karl Rozenbergs, Special Counsel Alexandra Gallagher, and Lawyer Laura D'Aprano

Tax: Partners Frank Hinoporos and Jim Koutsokostas, Senior Associate Gloria Lim, and Lawyer Sara Shahin

Property: Partner Jane Baddeley

Regulatory Advice: Partner Alison Choy Flannigan and Lawyer James Blok

The team also facilitated the establishment of a wholly owned Australian subsidiary to manage the purchase and prepared and negotiated transaction documents.

Reflecting on the transaction, Oliver Jankowsky stated, "Working on this cross-border transaction was truly rewarding, enabling us to provide effective guidance to Tobii Dynavox. Their commitment to enhancing communication for individuals with disabilities resonates with Hall & Wilcox's dedication to supporting our community through significant pro bono services. As Tobii Dynavox maintains its leadership in the assistive communication market, we take pride in being part of this significant milestone in their journey."

Terie Theis, General Counsel at Tobii Dynavox, expressed, "It has been a pleasure working with Hall & Wilcox during this transaction. We highly value their expertise and appreciate the advice they have given throughout the process. With the acquisition of Link Assistive, Tobii Dynavox will get closer to customers in Australia and New Zealand and empower even more people with voices."

This acquisition marks a significant step in Tobii Dynavox’s expansion strategy, ensuring enhanced communication capabilities for individuals with disabilities across Australia and New Zealand.