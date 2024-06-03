Hall & Wilcox advises iGreenData shareholders on acquisition by Synechron

Founded and headquartered in Melbourne, iGreenData also operates offices in Bangalore and Chennai. This strategic acquisition will integrate iGreenData into the Synechron group, enhancing their collective capabilities to deliver best-in-class transformative digital experiences on a global scale. This milestone leverages their combined expertise to drive innovative digital solutions worldwide.

The Hall & Wilcox team was led by Partner Michelle Eastwell, supported by Senior Associates Chris Wright and Jarrad McAuliffe, and Lawyer Grace Baty. They provided comprehensive legal support, advising and assisting with the negotiation of transaction documents and the closing of the transaction.

Reflecting on the deal, Michelle Eastwell shared, "We’re delighted to have advised iGreenData shareholders on this significant transaction. This transaction was complex in nature, involving multiple geographies and time constraints. We congratulate both iGreenData and Synechron on the acquisition, which not only expands Synechron’s global reach but also rewards iGreenData shareholders for their steadfast support since the company’s establishment in 2018."

iGreenData Co-Founder Frank Rajakulendran commented, "Engagement with Michelle and the team from Hall & Wilcox from start to finish was handled with a high level of professionalism, diligence, and attention to detail. Timely advice and a process-driven approach by Michelle ensured this fast-paced transaction was completed in a timely manner. Many thanks to the team for your guidance and leadership in this pursuit, which is very much appreciated."

Hall & Wilcox is a leading independent law firm with more than 1,000 people, including over 130 partners, working across eight offices. The firm builds partnerships with and services corporate, public sector, and private clients, both Australian-based and international.