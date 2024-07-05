Hall & Wilcox advises chg-meridian on acquisition of maia financial asset portfolio

Hall & Wilcox, a leading Australian law firm, has provided legal counsel to CHG-Meridian, a global technology utilization company headquartered in Germany, on its acquisition of Maia Financial's commercial leasing portfolio. This strategic acquisition encompasses assets across IT, industrial equipment, and healthcare technology sectors, aiming to strengthen CHG-Meridian's market footprint and growth trajectory in Australia and New Zealand.

CHG-Meridian, operating in 30 countries with over 1,400 employees worldwide, specializes in developing, financing, and managing customized technology usage models. Since entering the Australian market in 2018, the company has been actively expanding its presence and influence.

Maia Financial, established in Sydney in 1989, is recognized for its asset finance services, primarily serving approximately 500 clients, half of whom are from the healthcare industry.

The legal advisory team from Hall & Wilcox, led by Partner Chris Brown, provided comprehensive support throughout the transaction, focusing on structuring and tax considerations. The team included Partners Mark Inston and Jim Koutsokostas, Senior Associates Angelica Huang and Rebecca Radbone, and Lawyer Katelyn Free. Chris Brown emphasized their previous collaboration with CHG-Meridian during its Australian market entry in 2018, highlighting their role in facilitating this latest transaction to significantly boost CHG-Meridian's regional growth.

Lukas Träenkle, Executive Vice President (ANZ and Singapore) at CHG-Meridian, expressed gratitude for Hall & Wilcox's assistance, emphasizing their pivotal role as a trusted partner in navigating complex transactions. He acknowledged the successful partnership with Hall & Wilcox, underscoring their contribution to CHG-Meridian's strategic decisions in the region.

This acquisition underscores CHG-Meridian's commitment to expanding its capabilities and market share in Australia and New Zealand, leveraging Maia Financial's diverse portfolio to enhance its service offerings and client base in key sectors.