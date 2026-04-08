The debate surrounding the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into legal services is gaining traction in the UK, with a recent survey indicating significant consumer support for such technology. According to the survey conducted by legal technology provider Access Legal, approximately half of UK consumers believe AI should play a role in legal services. This highlights a potential gap for law firms that fail to adapt and meet their clients’ evolving expectations.

The survey, which involved 1,000 participants who have engaged with legal services in the past two years, revealed that 36% of respondents feel AI could replace solicitors for routine legal tasks like will writing. However, only 14% believe AI could handle most legal issues. There's also a notable generational divide, with younger consumers expressing greater confidence in AI’s capabilities. Among those under 35, 58% believe AI holds a significant role in legal cases, a stark contrast to just 38% of those aged 55-64.

Notably, the younger demographic is three times more likely to think that AI could be applied to the majority of legal matters, with 21% of under-35s sharing this view compared to a mere 7% of those in the older age bracket. This generational expectation places pressure on legal firms to adopt AI technologies or risk failing to cater to the needs of their future clientele.

Andrew Stevens, General Manager at Access Legal, remarked, “It’s no surprise that younger people expect law firms to use AI – many use it regularly both at work and at home. What’s interesting is the extent to which they’re comfortable with it being used for more than just routine matters. As long as firms use it responsibly, there will be many more opportunities to use it both as a time-saver and to deliver better service.”

While firms are urged to embrace AI, the survey also indicates that clients do not view its integration solely as a means of cost reduction. Approximately 65% of respondents prioritise aspects such as speed, communication, empathy, and convenience over lower costs, which were highlighted by only 28% of participants. This suggests a paradigm shift where clients seek robust service enhancements rather than mere financial savings.

Stevens further elaborated on the issue, stating, “AI shouldn’t be seen as an add-on or a way to cut costs but a way to enhance client experiences. Our survey also looked at the other things clients expect today – collectively, 56% say they value solicitor empathy, faster turnaround times, and communication, over low cost (28%). Using AI strategically to improve on what clients actually want will ensure that it delivers value both to them and the firm.”

The report outlines five strategic priorities for firms aimed at transforming satisfied clients into active advocates. These priorities include deploying AI where it can genuinely add value, utilising client experience metrics to showcase return on investment, and focusing on delivering the essentials that clients truly value.

With the legal industry on the brink of technological transformation, organisations that don’t integrate AI risk falling behind their competitors, especially as younger, tech-savvy clients begin to dominate the market. Access Legal’s findings underscore the importance of adapting to these changes to maintain relevance and client satisfaction in a rapidly evolving legal landscape. To delve deeper into the research insights and strategic recommendations, interested readers can download the complete report online.