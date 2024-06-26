Guilty: school students turn into lawyers for nationwide challenge

A series of mock employment trials have recently concluded, with 75 Year 9 students participating in synchronised legal challenges across Birmingham, Leeds, and London. These trials were part of an immersive legal insights program organised by Capsticks, a prominent healthcare, housing, and regulatory law firm, in collaboration with ESG specialist Ahead Partnership.

The students had the opportunity to act as lawyers, developing and presenting legal cases based on briefs provided by Capsticks. The trials, which followed a superhero theme, allowed students to experience various legal processes, including cross-examinations and making opening and closing submissions. Capsticks experts served as judges, guiding the students and determining the final results.

The program was specifically designed by Ahead Partnership to help young people develop transferable skills such as presentation and debate, while also exposing them to potential careers in the legal sector. A virtual launch event allowed students to connect with peers from other schools and interact with a panel from Capsticks, including paralegals, trainees, principal associates, and legal directors.

Leanne Couzens, Principal Associate at Capsticks, commented on the program's impact:

"It has been a real privilege to open up our offices and the legal profession to the fantastic students who have participated in this year’s mock tribunal, as part of our commitment to increasing access to the legal sector. Our work with Ahead Partnership supports the firm’s People First value, introducing school-aged children to law as a viable and accessible career path, which is important as we want to see the legal sector become more diverse and accessible to talent regardless of background.

"This year has been the second installment of our flagship event and marks the beginning of a dedicated commitment that we will make to these students from now until they finish high school. It’s been great to see this year’s participants grow in confidence and enthusiasm over the last two weeks and I look forward to seeing this develop as we continue our work together.

"At Capsticks, we are dedicated to supporting the communities around us – and investing in young people generates a long-lasting impact for us all. We’re proud to continue to support Ahead Partnership to foster the voices of tomorrow and continue to offer our counsel and resources for the rest of their school journeys."

The program, now in its second year, will continue to support young talent through workshops, guest speakers, and introductions to workplace opportunities, providing ongoing support for the students, their schools, and parents. This initiative aims to address barriers to entry in the legal sector, which is often dominated by individuals from more privileged backgrounds. Recent statistics from the Social Mobility Commission and the Solicitors Regulation Authority highlight the underrepresentation of individuals from working-class backgrounds in leading legal roles.

Stephanie Burras CBE, Chief Executive at Ahead Partnership, emphasised the programme’s significance:

"We are so thankful to see our partnership with Capsticks generating immediate positive results for this year’s participants and look forward to seeing the longer-term impact of this for everyone involved, as well as how programs such as this one can positively contribute to the future diversity of the legal sector.

"75 students from state schools across the country have been given first-hand insight into the legal sector and the role that they can come to play in it over the past two weeks, all while building additional transferable skills such as confidence, debating, and presentation skills.

"Research shows that providing young people with four or more workplace encounters makes them 86% less likely to be not in education, employment, or training, showing the long-term value of the type of hands-on experience this initiative provides.

"We are so pleased to continue to make change like this through the dedication of our partners, and the hard work of our young participants."

The mock tribunal program is poised to create lasting change in the legal sector by fostering a more diverse and inclusive future, ensuring that talented young people from all backgrounds have the opportunity to succeed.