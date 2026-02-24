Separation places enormous emotional demands on parents, who are often navigating fear, confusion, and loss while simultaneously trying to protect their children from the fallout. Family practitioners regularly find themselves providing guidance that reaches beyond strict legal advice, trying to balance providing clear legal advice during a vulnerable moment, and encouraging clients to protect children from conflict. One of the most common areas where guidance is sought is how and when to talk to children about the separation.

This article explores how practitioners can support clients in these early conversations, the legal framework that underpins this advice, and why mediation or other NCDR options, when used at the right time, can play a crucial role in reducing conflict, improving outcomes, and supporting the welfare of children.

The legal framework

Family practitioners provide advice and guidance based on the following:

The Welfare Principle s1 Children Act 1989 The Welfare Principle states that a child’s welfare must be the court’s primary and most important consideration in all decisions regarding their upbringing, and the welfare checklist goes on to identify statutory factors that are considered to determine the child’s best interests. This Principle is the legal backbone to every conversation about children. When parents ask what they should tell their children, or how much, practitioners should remind their clients that every decision should be grounded in what best promotes their child’s welfare. Clear, age-appropriate communication is almost always best. The overriding objective and Family Procedure Rules The Family Procedure Rules, including the provisions introduced in recent years, place increasing emphasis on non‑court dispute resolution (NCDR). Courts expect parents to attempt mediation unless unsuitable, and recent judicial commentary repeatedly highlights the damage caused by high‑conflict litigation. The legal framework expects practitioners to support deescalation, promote proportionate methods of resolving parenting disputes, and preserve the child’s emotional stability. Resolution, good practice and professional duties Resolution’s Code of Practice and wider professional norms also support early intervention aimed at reducing conflict. Practitioners are often the first professional voice a client hears during a separation. Clients tend to be highly impressionable at this stage; a few words of calm, child‑focused guidance can dramatically change the course of what follows.

Why do conversations with children matter, and what role should solicitors play in this?

Research consistently shows that it is not separation itself that harms children, but exposure to ongoing conflict, mixed messages, or emotional pressure. Parents often worry that telling children too much will cause harm, but silence or secrecy can create anxiety, confusion, and a situation where children fill in the gaps with their own fears. Parents also commonly underestimate how attuned children are to tension within the home. By the time adults are ready to separate, most children have already sensed that something is wrong. Practitioners can gently reframe the question by changing the issue from whether they should talk to the children to how to do so constructively, at the right time, and with clarity.

Advising on how to talk to children is a critical part of preventing avoidable litigation. Early guidance can:

interrupt escalating conflict

help clients separate emotional hurt from parenting responsibilities

reduce the risk of unilateral decisions that destabilise children or inflame disputes

set the tone for cooperative co‑parenting.

Solicitors are uniquely placed to identify when a client is approaching conversations with children from a position of anger, fear, or a desire to ‘win’. Redirecting clients toward child‑focused communication can prevent significant harm later.

How can mediation help these conversations?

Mediation provides a structured environment where parents can agree how to communicate with their children. They can consider whether a joint conversation is appropriate, the wording of an agreed ‘script’, what information is suitable for each child and how parents will respond to questions. This is particularly valuable where parents are struggling to communicate directly or have differing views on what children should be told.

A referral to mediation is aligned with the welfare principle by minimising conflict and preserving parental relationships. Mediation is faster and more cost‑effective than other NCDR or court-based options and is encouraged by the courts. It helps parents tailor solutions to their children’s needs and avoids the adversarial tone of litigation. It also supports the child’s right to be shielded from adult conflict and reassured about their future.

Where appropriate, child‑inclusive mediation provides a safe, confidential way for children to express their wishes and feelings to a trained professional. Practitioners should consider recommending this where there is a communication breakdown between parents, the child appears anxious or torn, or parents are making assumptions about the child’s wishes. Solicitors can explain that this is not a choice‑making exercise but a way of ensuring the child’s perspective informs parental decision‑making.

Of course, mediation is not a panacea. Practitioners must be ready to advise against it where there are allegations of domestic abuse, safeguarding concerns exist, there is a stark power imbalance or urgent court orders are needed. In such cases, clear legal advice and alternative routes, such as solicitor led negotiation or court intervention, are essential.

Practical guidance practitioners can give clients

Drawing on both legal principles and mediation practice, practitioners can offer clients concise, reliable guidance:

Timing and setting matter: Encourage parents to avoid emotionally charged moments and choose a calm, private environment. Children should have time afterwards for reassurance and questions. Keep explanations age‑appropriate: Younger children need clear, simple messages about routines and stability. Older children may need more detail but still require reassurance that the separation is not their fault. Present a united front: Where safe and possible, parents should tell the children together. If joint discussions are not feasible, mediation can help them align messaging. Avoid blame and over‑sharing: Parents must be reminded that it is harmful to involve children in adult issues, criticise the other parent, or reveal unnecessary details. Reassure and offer stability: Children need clarity about where they will live, when they will see each parent, and how day‑to‑day life will continue. Prepare for follow‑up conversations: Separation is a process, not a single event. Children often return with new questions once they have had time to process information.

Conclusion

For family practitioners, supporting separating parents in early conversations with their children is a core element of responsible, welfare-focussed legal practice. By helping clients approach communication calmly and clearly, and by steering suitable cases toward mediation, practitioners play a powerful role in reducing conflict, narrowing issues, and protecting children from emotional harm.

The solicitor’s influence at the earliest stages of separation often shapes everything that follows. Guiding parents to communicate well, and recommending mediation where appropriate, is best practice and an essential investment in the long‑term stability and wellbeing of the family.