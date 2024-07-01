Guideline rates recognition and judicial appointment will complete the picture for costs lawyers as role continues to expand

The evolving role of Costs Lawyers is "arguably more rewarding, more litigious, more demanding" than that of solicitors, as these experts navigate multiple legal specialties and engage in court advocacy. ACL Training, part of the Association of Costs Lawyers, facilitated the roundtable after launching the revamped Costs Lawyer Professional Qualification (CLPQ) last year, which has already enrolled two cohorts.

Costs Lawyer Owen Poole from OP Costs Drafting in Kent emphasised the profession's unique perspective: “We get to look at files day in and day out, and solicitors don't. They work on their file, but they don't see other people's files. This is why being a Costs Lawyer is such a great profession.” He highlighted the advantage of observing diverse practices and applying this knowledge to budgeting and pricing.

The profession's variety and full authorisation as lawyers are key selling points, noted Glenn Newberry, head of costs and funding at Eversheds Sutherland. Newberry, the firm's first non-solicitor partner, exemplifies how the CLPQ can be a primary career path rather than a secondary choice within the legal field.

David Hughes, a director of KE Costs Lawyers in Liverpool, advocates for the profession's potential to support social mobility. He stressed the need to promote Costs Lawyers as an alternative to traditional solicitor or barrister roles: “Our job is to show people how we can be an alternative career to being a solicitor or a barrister.”

However, challenges remain. One major issue is the guideline hourly rates, which currently categorise Costs Lawyers as grade B fee-earners. Newberry expressed frustration with this discrepancy: “I manage and supervise and coach and train people who are solicitors, who are chartered legal executives, and they can recover grade A rates and I by definition can’t, which seems to make very little sense.”

Sarah Hutchinson, ACLT chair, emphasised the CLPQ’s role in attracting new talent to the profession. The course offers a flexible, part-time, online education path, combining diplomas in Civil Practice and Costs Law and Practice with an Award in Costs Advocacy. This structure accommodates both new entrants and those advancing their careers without sacrificing current employment.

The CLPQ, suitable for costs draftspeople, graduates, paralegals, legal assistants, and other professionals, reflects the profession’s growing importance and the demand for its recognition within the legal sector.