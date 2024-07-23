Guide launched to improve disability inclusion in legal sector

The Law Society of Scotland has introduced a comprehensive guide to enhance disability and neurodiversity inclusion within the Scottish legal sector. Available on the Law Society's website, the guide provides practical advice and information aimed at fostering an inclusive and open culture that benefits all colleagues.

Key Features of the Guide

The guide comprises 10 sections, each focusing on a different aspect of inclusion:

Developing a Positive Culture: Strategies to create a welcoming environment. Disability Inclusive Recruitment: Best practices for inclusive hiring processes. Role Models and Lived Experience: The importance of representation and sharing personal stories. Engaging Colleagues, Champions, and Allies: Ways to involve the whole organisation in inclusion efforts. Reasonable Adjustments: Practical steps for accommodating various needs. Using the Right Language: Guidelines on respectful and inclusive communication. Changing How We Write: Techniques to ensure written materials are accessible. Non-visible Disabilities: Understanding and supporting colleagues with non-apparent disabilities. Fluctuating and Recurring Conditions: Managing and supporting variable health conditions. Further Resources to Explore: Additional materials for continued learning and improvement.

Tools and Support

An introductory checklist accompanies the guide, providing firms with a tool to identify areas for improvement and track progress. This checklist helps organisations pinpoint specific aspects to focus on, ensuring continuous advancement in inclusion practices.

Leadership Perspectives

Elaine MacGlone, Equality and Diversity Manager at the Law Society of Scotland, emphasised the importance of embedding disability and neurodiversity inclusion at the core of business operations:

"Embedding disability and neurodiversity inclusion at the heart of business brings benefits to everyone. Whether it’s measures such as adjusting when someone starts work or using technology like video closed captions to help deaf colleagues and clients, inclusive policies don’t have to be complicated and can enhance working practices for all."

MacGlone acknowledged that building an inclusive culture requires time and commitment but stressed its critical importance. She expressed hope that the profession would find the guide practical and helpful, with easily implementable tips for firms.

The guide was developed with significant input from disabled members and employers across the sector, ensuring that the advice and information provided are both relevant and impactful.

By launching this guide, the Law Society of Scotland aims to improve disability inclusion across the legal profession, creating a more equitable and supportive environment for all.