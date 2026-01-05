Leading disputes firm Grosvenor Law has announced the launch of its White Collar Crime and Investigations team with the appointment of Chris Roberts as Partner to spearhead the practice. Joining from Mayer Brown, Chris brings over 15 years of experience representing a diverse array of individuals and companies, including publicly listed multinational firms that have faced internal, regulatory, and criminal investigations. His expertise includes managing multijurisdictional investigations and providing advisory services on regulatory compliance, global policy design, and risk mitigation strategies.

Chris has a proven track record in conducting complex investigations, advising clients during significant prosecutions brought by the Department of Justice (DoJ), Serious Fraud Office (SFO), Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), as well as the National Crime Agency (NCA), Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), and Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). Speaking about his new role, Chris said, "I am delighted to be joining Grosvenor to launch its White Collar Crime and Investigations team, and am thoroughly looking forward to expanding the practice over the coming months. The firm has been moving from strength to strength in recent years, and I am excited to add another dimension to its already wide-ranging and robust client offering."

Managing Partner Daniel Astaire highlighted the significance of this development, stating, "Chris’ appointment and the launch of the practice mark the latest step in this period of growth for the firm. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise, and further strengthens Grosvenor’s position as a leading disputes firm in the London legal market." Effective from 1 January 2025, Chris’ addition increases the number of partners at the firm to nine as Grosvenor Law continues its strategic expansion.