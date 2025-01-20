Grooming trial highlights call for justice transparency

Ahead of the grooming trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, Marcus Johnstone, a criminal defence solicitor specialising in sexual offences at PCD Solicitors in Warrington, emphasised the importance of a fair trial and transparency in tackling child sexual abuse cases.

Johnstone reminded the public of the defendants' right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. "In historic cases like these, where the alleged offences date back over 20 years, limited forensic evidence often means the prosecution rests heavily on testimony from alleged victims," he said. He also stressed the need for juries to disregard recent media coverage to avoid prejudicing proceedings.

Johnstone highlighted the ongoing nature of organised child sexual abuse, citing inquiries in Rotherham and Telford that uncovered tens of thousands of victims. He criticised the Government’s current approach, stating, "A series of local inquiries under the guise of a ‘national review’ is insufficient. We need more transparency, particularly regarding CPS decision-making in grooming cases, to understand why some offenders escape justice."

The solicitor also called for the routine publication of court transcripts, arguing the current system limits public awareness of these crimes. "In a scandal as serious as this, the existing practices cannot be justified," Johnstone said.

He concluded with a stark warning that child abuse is a historical and nationwide issue, demanding honesty and a readiness to confront uncomfortable truths. "Obvious patterns must not be ignored if we are to address the root causes effectively," he said.

As the trial begins, Johnstone’s comments underline the critical need for transparency and systemic reform in addressing both past and ongoing child sexual abuse.