Grimsby’s fourth emergency service retires**

Jane Eatock, a prominent employment lawyer, steps down after 35 years, leaving a lasting legacy in the region

After remarkable service in the legal profession, Jane Eatock, an esteemed employment law partner at Wilkin Chapman, is retiring. With nearly four decades in employment law, she has built a reputation for supporting businesses throughout Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire. Jane joined Grimsby’s Grange Wintringham in 2001, which later merged with Wilkin Chapman in 2010, where she has recently been the head of the Grimsby office. Her dedication to the community and her clients has earned her the nickname "Grimsby's fourth emergency service."

Reflecting on her time at the firm, Jane Eatock remarked on her valuable experiences stating, "It’s been a true privilege to work with a wide range of businesses and organisations across our region." Her leadership at the Grimsby office has been deeply fulfilling, especially as she facilitated career opportunities for young locals while giving back to the community through initiatives with local charities. She highlighted the support the firm provides to various local causes, saying, "Grimsby has been an inspiring place to work," and she praised the commitment of Wilkin Chapman to making a positive impact.

Upon her departure on 31 March 2025, the leadership of the Grimsby office will transition to Katie Davies and Adam Ottley, both of whom have extensive experience working in the local area. Katie expressed sadness at Jane's departure, claiming, “I can’t think of anyone more deserving of a restful and relaxing retirement.” She and Adam aim to honour Jane’s legacy through continued community outreach and support for local businesses. Adam echoed these sentiments, expressing pride in being part of the Grimsby community and indicating the firm’s commitment to fostering local economic growth.

Jane’s retirement does not signal her exit from service; she plans to continue her role as assistant coroner for Greater Lincolnshire, where she provides crucial support to bereaved families. Looking ahead, she acknowledged the evolving landscape of employment law, expressing confidence in the Wilkin Chapman team: “I know the team at Wilkin Chapman will meet the challenge head-on and continue providing essential support for the region’s hardworking employers.” As she embarks on this new chapter, Jane’s influence on the legal field and her community will undoubtedly endure.