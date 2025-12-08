Franklin Sixth Form College in Grimsby has taken a significant step by converting to an Academy Trust, becoming only the second college in the UK to transition into an "empty Multi-Academy Trust". This landmark decision was facilitated by leading regional solicitors Wilkin Chapman Rollits, who provided expert legal advice throughout the process, ensuring compliance and a smooth transition. The conversion is not just a procedural change but a reaffirmation of the college's commitment to delivering high-quality post-16 education and its ambition to work collaboratively with local secondary schools.

The college had recently celebrated the opening of a new building on campus, further enhancing its educational offerings. By transitioning to an Academy Trust, Franklin aims to serve as a central hub for educational excellence in the region, providing a model for collaboration among schools. The Department for Education approved the bespoke structure of the empty Multi-Academy Trust, reinforcing the strength of the college's proposal to develop partnerships that enrich the educational landscape.

Wendy Ellis, Principal and CEO at Franklin, expressed gratitude for the support provided by Wilkin Chapman Rollits, stating, “Franklin Sixth Form College is incredibly grateful for the expertise and support provided by Wilkin Chapman Rollits throughout our academisation process." The relationship between the college and the law firm stretches back more than 30 years, with key members having served as governors, including Josh Briggs, who will take on a role as one of the inaugural directors of the new Academy Trust.

Further collaboration through social value initiatives has equipped students with the skills and confidence needed for successful careers, including mentoring programmes and T-Level placements. The breadth of support from Wilkin Chapman Rollits was led by Gerry Morrison, who noted, “Franklin Sixth Form College has taken a bold and pioneering step by converting to an empty Multi-Academy Trust". He acknowledged the transformative implications not only for Franklin but also for the wider education sector in the region.

As this transition garners attention, other colleges and schools in the area may explore similar structural reforms, potentially reshaping the educational landscape of post-16 education. For more information about Wilkin Chapman Rollits, potential partners can visit their dedicated education sector page.