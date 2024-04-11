Greener Litigation unveils innovative toolkit for sustainable legal practices

This initiative marks a significant step towards reducing the carbon footprint of the legal industry and promoting environmental responsibility.

Responding to a compelling demand within the legal community for actionable guidance on environmental stewardship, Greener Litigation has crafted a comprehensive toolkit tailored to the needs of legal professionals. The toolkit serves as a roadmap for integrating sustainable practices into every stage of litigation, aligning with the ethos of the Greener Litigation Pledge.

Drawing on insights gathered from a survey conducted among its members, Greener Litigation identified a strong appetite for practical resources to facilitate meaningful environmental impact. The toolkit represents a direct response to this demand, offering tangible strategies for promoting sustainability across various aspects of litigation, from document management to travel and procurement.

Structured to follow the stages of litigation, the toolkit provides clear, actionable steps that legal professionals can implement to support the courts and court users on the path to carbon neutrality and beyond. By weaving environmental considerations into the fabric of litigation practice, the toolkit aims to inspire transformative change within the legal profession.

One of the standout features of the toolkit is its inclusion of references to the Civil Procedure Rules and relevant Court Guides, ensuring alignment with existing procedural frameworks. This enhances its practical utility for legal practitioners, facilitating seamless integration of sustainability efforts into their daily practice.

Moreover, Greener Litigation's commitment to driving cultural change within the legal profession is exemplified by the inclusion of illustrative examples, backed by calculations from sustainability certification organisation Planet Mark. These examples showcase the significant carbon savings achievable through the adoption of sustainable practices, underscoring the tangible impact of environmental stewardship.

Commenting on the launch of the toolkit, Olivia Wybraniec, Managing Associate Barrister at Mishcon de Reya and Greener Litigation Steering Committee Co-Chair, emphasised its value as a practical guide for litigators. She highlighted the collaborative effort behind the toolkit's development, underscoring the diverse expertise contributed by members of the Greener Litigation community.

Ben Aram, Global Head of Corporate and Commercial and Responsible Business Sponsor at Kennedys, expressed pride in being a founding member of the toolkit, emphasising the firm's commitment to innovation and environmental sustainability.

Rufus Stirling, Associate at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, echoed these sentiments, stressing the toolkit's potential to effect meaningful change by empowering litigators to make environmentally conscious choices within procedural rules.

Accessible to all signatories of the Greener Litigation Pledge and the wider legal community, the toolkit embodies Greener Litigation's inclusive approach to promoting environmental responsibility across the sector. As the legal industry continues to evolve, initiatives like this toolkit play a crucial role in driving sustainable practices and fostering a greener future for all.