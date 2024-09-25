Grand opening event at Clarke Willmott

Clarke Willmott LLP recently celebrated the grand opening of its new city center office located at Callaghan Square, Cardiff. The firm’s relocation from Pierhead Street to this 3,172 sq ft space marks a significant step into the heart of the city’s business district. This move aligns with Clarke Willmott's hybrid working strategy and broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) plans.

The launch event brought together staff from Clarke Willmott’s seven regional offices, as well as clients, business contacts, and suppliers. Vicky Kells, Head of the Cardiff office, emphasised the importance of this new location during her address. “The new office is a hugely exciting move for us, and we were delighted to celebrate it with our valued colleagues, friends, and clients,” Kells stated. With the firm approaching its 10-year anniversary in Cardiff, she highlighted that being situated in a prime city center location is vital to their commitment to the local business community.

Clarke Willmott has an impressive client portfolio, including notable entities such as the Welsh Government. The firm is recognised for its expertise in various sectors, including real estate, banking and finance, construction, planning, and social housing. Looking forward, Kells assured that the firm plans to continue making a significant impact on the Welsh legal scene and to enhance its areas of expertise as part of ongoing growth strategies.

The firm’s CEO, Peter Swinburn, noted that this launch event marks a pivotal moment for Clarke Willmott as they further develop their property portfolio. He mentioned the successful opening of new offices in Birmingham and Bristol, stating that Cardiff is the latest addition benefiting from an enhanced environment designed to better serve clients and employees alike.

The second-floor office at 2 Callaghan Square features an open plan design conducive to hybrid working. It includes a business lounge for collaborative meetings, 25 sit/stand desks, a privacy booth, and various meeting and conference rooms. Staff and visitors enjoy additional amenities such as a kitchen, secure bicycle storage, showers, and changing rooms.

Strategically located less than a 10-minute walk from Cardiff Central train station and within a 20-minute walk from Queen Street train station, the new office underscores Clarke Willmott's dedication to sustainability. This move closely follows the firm’s recent relocation of its Bristol headquarters to a new grade A space, reinforcing its commitment to a sustainable future in the legal sector.