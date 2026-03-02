In a significant leadership change, Graham McNulty will take over as the Interim Director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) starting in April. This appointment follows the retirement of Nick Ephgrave QPM at the beginning of the month. McNulty, who has served as the Chief Operating Officer since September 2024, was selected for this prestigious role after a thorough process conducted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Expressing his thoughts on the new role, Graham McNulty said, "It is a tremendous privilege to lead the Serious Fraud Office. We have a year of significant milestones ahead and I know colleagues share my energy to continue delivering great results."

The Solicitor General, Ellie Reeves MP, added her support: "Graham McNulty brings vast experience in law enforcement, and I am confident he is well placed to lead SFO through this important period. I look forward to working with Graham and the rest of his senior leadership team. I know he will ensure the SFO continues to deliver on its vital agenda for the public and business community, building on Nick Ephgrave’s previous work."

Claire Bassett, Chair of the Board, also spoke to his qualifications: "Graham’s extensive law enforcement experience means he is well placed to deliver our strategy and build on recent swifter investigations and outcomes. I look forward to supporting him and the senior team in the coming months as the Serious Fraud Office navigates an exciting year."

McNulty is not new to the challenges of tackling fraud and economic crime; he has spent 31 years in policing, including stints with the Metropolitan and Hampshire forces. Before his appointment at the SFO, he led the Met’s Serious and Organised Crime Command, overseeing serious areas of crime such as economic crime, kidnap, robbery, and drug trafficking.

From 2018 to 2023, McNulty held several key roles within the National Police Chiefs’ Council, focusing on critical issues like county lines, knife crime, gangs, and informant management. His commitment to law enforcement was recognised in 2022 when he was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal, honouring his distinguished service.

As the SFO prepares for new challenges, the move to Canary Wharf and advancements such as the implementation of its first case management system and integration of AI are seen as pivotal. Commenting on the transition, Caroline Black, a White Collar Crime consultant at Gherson Solicitors LLP, remarked, "Following the shock departure of Nick Ephgrave, it is notable that his replacement as Director of the SFO is a man made in his image - a former police officer rather than a lawyer. If Mr McNulty can bring similar levels of action orientated investigation and sound leadership skills as his predecessor, the organisation will be in good hands."

McNulty's leadership will be critical as the SFO confronts ongoing challenges, primarily in disclosure processes, which have previously hindered investigations, exemplified by the collapse of the London Mining Case. His first day in the role will be Monday, 6 April, and all eyes will be on his strategies to further the SFO's mandate at this crucial time.