Graeme Cushion becomes managing partner

Poppleston Allen, the UK’s leading boutique licensing law firm, has appointed Graeme Cushion as its new Managing Partner. This leadership change marks an important milestone for the firm as it continues to solidify its status as a top licensing advisor in England and Wales. Graeme Cushion succeeds Lisa Sharkey, who will remain with the firm in a full-time, fee-earning role, ensuring continuity and ongoing success.

With over 20 years of deep experience in licensing and regulatory law, Graeme Cushion brings a wealth of expertise to the role. Since joining Poppleston Allen in 2001, he has been instrumental in growing the firm’s client portfolio and reputation, managing high-profile accounts including PizzaExpress, Prezzo, Ask Italian, Burger King, and Yo!

Commitment to Growth and Strategic Vision

As the new Managing Partner, Cushion will drive the firm’s strategic direction, oversee growth initiatives, and focus on team development. Graeme expressed his commitment to Poppleston Allen’s continued success:

"It is an honour to be entrusted with leading Poppleston Allen into its next chapter, and to be passed the baton from Lisa Sharkey who has done a fantastic job, which, of course, includes successfully managing the firm through the unprecedented Covid pandemic."

He highlighted the firm’s dedication to the hospitality sector, stating his desire to build on Poppleston Allen’s legacy by fostering innovation and adapting to the changing needs of clients across the industry.

A Legacy of Success and Expertise

Lisa Sharkey, who has been at Poppleston Allen for over three decades, expressed her pride in the firm’s journey. She took on the role of Managing Partner six years ago and led the firm through critical phases, including navigating the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic. She reflected on her time at Poppleston Allen, noting how far the firm has come since its early days:

"It has been a genuine privilege to lead the firm for the last 6 years. I could never have imagined when I joined the firm as a trainee solicitor over 30 years ago, with just five of us, that I would end up as the head of the largest boutique licensing firm in the UK."

Sharkey also expressed her confidence in Graeme Cushion, saying:

"Graeme is an extraordinary solicitor and very popular in the sector. I have absolutely no doubt he will further the firm’s success and take us into the next phase of our business, stronger than ever."

Focus on Licensing Excellence and Client Service

Poppleston Allen has earned a reputation for delivering top-tier licensing advice to the hospitality sector. With offices in Nottingham and London, the firm focuses on a wide range of licensing matters, including alcohol, entertainment, and gambling licensing, as well as issues related to crimes ancillary to licensing. These include underage sales, health and safety regulations, and food safety compliance.

The firm’s expertise supports businesses in maintaining compliance, protecting their interests, and ensuring smooth operations within highly regulated industries. Poppleston Allen’s commitment extends beyond licensing advice, with a robust understanding of the challenges the hospitality sector faces.

Looking to the Future

Graeme Cushion’s appointment signals a dynamic period of growth and transformation for Poppleston Allen. With his extensive experience and commitment to client service, he is set to uphold and expand the firm’s strong industry standing.

As the firm prepares for new developments under Graeme’s leadership, it remains dedicated to delivering exceptional legal advice and support. Poppleston Allen’s aim is to continue driving innovation, strengthening client relationships, and maintaining an open and collaborative approach to licensing and regulatory challenges.

Ultimately, the leadership change at Poppleston Allen ensures a seamless transition while positioning the firm for continued success. Cushion’s strategic vision and commitment to excellence are set to drive the firm into a robust future, further solidifying Poppleston Allen’s role as the go-to licensing law firm in the UK hospitality landscape.