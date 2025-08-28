Reoffending by burglars, robbers, and thieves has been cut by 20 percent thanks to the tracking of their movements with tags, a new report published today has found. The study shows that those forced to wear a GPS tag upon release from prison are significantly more likely to stay on the straight and narrow, leading to less crime, fewer victims, and safer streets. Through this scheme, the movements of these offenders are monitored and matched against recent unsolved crimes, and any potential matches are shared with the police to help investigate these incidents, making the tag an effective deterrent.

By utilising innovative technology, the initiative is aiding in the protection of communities and facilitating smarter policing, aligning with the Government’s Plan for Change aimed at making streets safer. The report also highlights that monitoring suspects early on has freed up police resources to focus on other investigations, preventing around 16,000 unnecessary adult arrests over three years. As of June 2025, the latest figures indicate that nearly 20,000 offenders were wearing an electronic tag, marking a record high for this measure.

The tagging programme is set to expand with the Government’s sentencing reforms, including an increase to the annual probation budget by up to £700 million by 2028. Minister of State for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, Lord Timpson, stated that the evidence clearly indicates the effectiveness of tagging, making offenders aware they are being monitored and that their movements are documented. The pilot specifically targets acquisitive crimes like burglary and robbery, which have notoriously low charge and conviction rates.

Evidence suggests that the pilot has been an effective deterrent; only 160 out of 3,360 offenders were convicted due to their movements being linked to unsolved crimes. Moreover, the technology allows probation staff to maintain closer oversight of offenders, thereby working to prevent them from reverting to criminal behaviour.

In recent developments, it was revealed that the number of probation officers has increased by seven percent in the past year, alongside a notable 15 percent rise in trainee officer numbers, following a pledge by the Lord Chancellor to recruit an additional 1,300 Probation Officers by March 2026.

Alan, an offender currently on a GPS tag, commented that the moment the tag was placed on his ankle gave him the feeling of being watched constantly. He added that it allowed him to go about his life, knowing that reverting to old habits could lead him back to jail. Growing evidence supports the effectiveness of tags as a way to monitor offenders in the community, thereby reducing crime and safeguarding victims.

A previous report highlighted that offenders on curfew tags were also 20 percent less likely to commit another crime, while those equipped with alcohol tags remained sober for 97 percent of the days they were tagged. Furthermore, the Government is looking into broader technology applications in the justice system to monitor offenders and further reduce reoffending rates. Under the Ministry of Justice’s AI Action Plan, artificial intelligence is set to be used to assess offender risk, tightening supervision for dangerous individuals, which will ultimately help to cut crime and expedite justice delivery for victims.