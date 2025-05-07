In a recent address, Lord Timpson, Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, expressed gratitude towards staff and highlighted the critical impact of Jennifer Rademaker’s review into professional standards within HMPPS. He proclaimed this moment as significant, stating it represents "a watershed moment for every part of HMPPS - Prison, Probation and YCS."

Timpson relayed the harrowing experience of a prison officer, referred to as Jane, who faced sexual harassment from a senior colleague—a situation emblematic of the systemic issues identified in the review. He questioned how such behaviour could persist unchecked, reflecting on the normalisation of unacceptable conduct within the service. Timpson stated, “Too often, in the Prison and Probation Service, unacceptable behaviour is laughed off as a joke.”

Alongside Jane’s story, Timpson shared the heroic account of officers at HMP Frankland who defended themselves against a brutal attack, showcasing the courage inherent in the service. He acknowledged that such bravery is present daily, and emphasised the need for a supportive environment where high standards are the norm.

The government’s commitment to reform involves establishing a new independent unit dedicated to handling complaints of bullying and harassment, thus ensuring transparency and fairness. Timpson noted, “This will bring both accountability and progress, as we transform how bullying, harassment, and discrimination are dealt with across the Service.”

With a focus on recruitment, training, and reinforcing standards, Timpson underscored that these efforts aim to reconstruct trust within the workforce and improve conditions for all employees. He concluded by urging collective action towards a “culture we can be proud of,” affirming the government’s resolve to replace past failures with a new commitment to integrity, respect, and accountability in the Prison and Probation Service