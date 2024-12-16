Government’s planning focus welcomed but needs balance, say experts

Ben Standing, Partner specialising in planning and environmental law at Browne Jacobson, welcomed the government’s focus on reforming the planning system but cautioned that it must address fundamental issues that hinder progress. He pointed out that the current system is struggling to meet its dual objectives of delivering high-quality, sustainable places and the required number of new homes each year. Ben described the process of securing planning permission as slow, costly, and fraught with uncertainty, which discourages investment and strains local planning authorities. These issues are exacerbated by a shortage of experienced local authority planners, the planning system’s complexity, and non-compliant planning applications.

The government’s proposed amendments to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) aim to create a more centralised policy structure for local decision-makers, which Ben described as a bold, ‘stick’-led approach to meet housebuilding targets. However, he raised concerns about the potential compromises to traditional planning principles, which aim to create communities where people want to live. Ben stressed the importance of engaging local communities in the development process, ensuring that development projects do not create resentment by being perceived as imposed against local interests.

Ben highlighted that the focus should not just be on overcoming planning hurdles but also on fostering community engagement. In a report on community-powered regeneration published in partnership with the think-tank New Local, Browne Jacobson advocated for an enabling system where communities have a say in shaping developments to meet their specific needs. This could include initiatives such as offering incentives for residents near renewable energy projects, like cheaper electricity or investment opportunities, and connecting housing developments with community funding schemes that support local initiatives.

Robert Wofinden, Partner and head of the residential team at Browne Jacobson, also addressed the planning reforms, noting that government efforts to remove obstacles to housebuilding would benefit developers. However, he pointed out that the government’s decision to expand the definition of “grey belt” land could result in a surge of legal challenges in the short term. The ambiguity surrounding what constitutes “green belt” or “grey belt” land is likely to spark disputes between developers, local authorities, and communities. Robert believed that while this ambiguity would pose initial challenges, it would eventually lead to more clarity for developers once legal debates and planning policies were tested.

Robert also emphasised that achieving the full potential of housebuilding in the UK would require more resources in local authorities. The government’s pledge to train and deploy over 300 new town planners by 2026 is a step in the right direction, but Robert warned that more action would be necessary to prevent planning backlogs. The new planning framework would be resource-intensive, and without sufficient staffing, delays could hinder progress.

Robert concluded, “It will be interesting to see in several months’ time how successful the National Planning Policy Framework will be for UK housebuilding. This will be no quick fix, but in the long term, these plans could make a real difference.”

Both Ben Standing and Robert Wofinden agree that while the government’s initiatives have the potential to address planning challenges, balancing development goals with community interests and sustainable planning practices will be crucial for long-term success.