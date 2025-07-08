The Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood addressed the state of the UK justice system in response to Sir Brian Leveson's Independent Review of the Criminal Courts. Emphasising the severity of the situation, she stated “This Government inherited a justice system in crisis. The court backlog was at record levels and rising, and victims were paying the price – waiting years to see their offender brought to justice.” Mahmood highlighted the government’s efforts by noting that “I have already lifted courts funding to record levels, funding 4,000 more court sitting days than under my predecessors.” Despite these increases, she made it clear that comprehensive reform is necessary, declaring “But swifter justice requires bold reform, and that is what I asked Sir Brian Leveson to propose.”

She expressed gratitude for the review’s findings, saying “Today, I welcome this report and thank Sir Brian for his work. We will now consider all his recommendations and will respond, in full, ahead of legislating in the Autumn.” This response indicates a commitment to addressing the existing challenges, as Mahmood asserted “As part of our Plan for Change, I will do whatever it takes to bring down the backlog and deliver swifter justice for victims.” These developments signal a significant step towards overhauling the criminal courts system to better serve the needs of victims and ensure justice is delivered more efficiently.