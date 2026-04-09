The GMB Union has issued a strong call to the Government to insource prisoner escort service contracts, citing alarming issues stemming from privatisation. The union argues that the current state has led to a crisis in recruitment and retention, adversely affecting workers, the justice system and ultimately the taxpayer. A recent survey undertaken by GMB London Region among prisoner escort staff in the East of England revealed that 93 per cent of respondents reported inadequate numbers of staff and vans. At times, the vehicle bases in Peterborough and Watton were operating with less than half the required staff, creating significant operational challenges.

The survey results are even more troubling, with 87 per cent of those surveyed indicating that they are actively seeking other employment opportunities. This chronic understaffing is not just a workplace issue; it has real consequences within the justice system. Delayed court hearings and an ever-growing backlog of cases are now pressing concerns that the union believes can only be solved through insourcing these services. With contracts nearing renewal, GMB is insisting that the Government deliver on its promise to facilitate the largest wave of insourcing seen in a generation, bringing prisoner escort services back in-house.

GMB Regional Organiser Andre Marques highlighted the failure of privatised services, stating that “Privatised prisoner escort has been a costly and unmitigated disaster for workers, for the courts and for the public purse.” He further stated that “Insourcing is not just the right thing to do for our members. It is the smart thing to do for the justice system.” Addressing issues related to pay and working conditions, Marques noted that “The basic annual salary for a Prisoner Escort and Custody Officer starts at just over £26,000, with staff routinely working excessive hours.” He went on to criticise private contractors for profiting off a public service, explaining that “Private contractors are extracting profit from a public service while the workforce delivering it is driven out by poverty pay and overwork.”

In the face of such evidence, the call for insourcing prisoner escort services is becoming increasingly urgent as stakeholders from various sectors consider the implications of continuing down the path of privatisation.