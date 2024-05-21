Government urged to act on report findings: compensation for victims of infected blood scandal

Joshua Hughes described the report’s findings as appalling and stressed the importance of providing proper compensation to those affected by the catastrophic failures.

Joshua Hughes emphasised that compensation must reflect the individual circumstances of each victim, acknowledging the extensive harm caused by the contaminated blood. Tens of thousands were injected with infected blood, resulting in thousands of deaths and severe, lifelong injuries for many survivors. Compensation should cover not only the direct injuries but also the broader impacts on victims' lives, including their ability to work, family dynamics, and overall quality of life. Necessary expenses such as care, therapy, equipment, and accommodation must also be included. Families of the deceased should be compensated for their trauma and loss.

As a medical negligence lawyer, Joshua Hughes has witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of such failures. He highlighted the shameful delay in addressing the needs of those affected, who have long been denied sufficient compensation or redress. The traditional legal routes to justice have proven inadequate, with medical product liability claims being particularly challenging due to complex laws and the significant resources that large companies can deploy to defend themselves.

Joshua Hughes criticised the government for not intervening sooner to provide compensation, suggesting that the current inquiry offers a chance to rectify past inaction. He expressed hope that the government will now do the right thing and ensure that those affected receive the justice and compensation they deserve.

"Hopefully this report will act as a catalyst, prompting action from the Government. The findings of the Report are appalling, and it is absolutely vital that those harmed by these failings are properly compensated," Joshua Hughes stated. He underscored the urgent need for the government to step in and support the victims, providing a long-overdue resolution to this tragic chapter.

This call to action highlights the critical need for systemic changes and support for victims, ensuring that such failures are not repeated and that justice is finally served for those who have suffered so greatly.