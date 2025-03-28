Government unveils new fraud strategy

The UK government has pledged a stronger approach to tackling fraud as Fraud Minister Lord Hanson revealed plans for an expanded fraud strategy. Announced at the Global Anti-Scams Alliance summit in London, the new approach will focus on international co-operation and emerging technology to combat the growing fraud threat.

With ONS data showing a 19% increase in fraud cases, Lord Hanson (pictured) emphasised the need for a “robust response” to every aspect of fraud, particularly tech-enabled scams. Highlighting that 70% of fraud now has an international element, he stressed the importance of working with global partners to disrupt criminal networks.

A key part of the strategy will involve harnessing AI and other advanced technologies to both prevent fraud and support law enforcement. The minister stated that reducing the burden of paperwork on police and prosecutors is crucial to ensuring justice is delivered more efficiently. This aligns with the findings of the recently published Independent Review of Disclosure and Fraud Offences.

Lord Hanson also announced plans for a Global Fraud Summit in early 2026, to be hosted in Vienna by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and INTERPOL. The summit will bring together governments worldwide to strengthen the global response to fraud.

The minister confirmed that work is underway to accelerate data-sharing measures between law enforcement and industry to “stop, block and disrupt” online threats. Following a recent Joint Fraud Taskforce meeting, he reiterated the government’s commitment to working with tech and telecoms firms to enhance fraud prevention.

Lord Hanson said, “Fraud is an increasingly international enterprise run by some of the most appalling criminal gangs operating in the world today. That’s why we are determined to work with global partners to build a united front to tackle these criminal networks head-on, wherever they are based. It’s also why I’m pleased to announce a new Global Fraud Summit to be held in early 2026 and that work is ongoing to develop a new, expanded fraud strategy with international co-operation at its heart, as part of this government’s Plan for Change. Fraud has changed and so too must our response.”

UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly welcomed the UK’s leadership, stating, “Organised fraud is growing increasingly sophisticated and transnational, requiring stronger collaboration across borders and agencies. I welcome the UK’s leadership in driving efforts to combat organised fraud and I’m proud that the UN’s Office on Drugs and Crime is partnering with INTERPOL to co-organise the Global Fraud Summit 2026 in Vienna. This is an important opportunity to sharpen our collective response and develop innovative solutions to protect communities from this pervasive crime.”

INTERPOL Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza also highlighted the urgency of tackling online fraud, saying, “Advances in technology, such as AI, have seen online fraud and scams grow in complexity and scale, posing a threat to individuals and organisations alike. A unified response is essential, and these summits are an opportunity to bring the various sectors together. We look forward to working with the UK, the UNODC and other partners to build a more effective global response.”

With fraud now accounting for 50% of all online crime in the UK, the government’s enhanced approach aims to provide greater protection for individuals and businesses while ensuring law enforcement agencies have the tools needed to tackle evolving threats.